Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez MTV VMAs Taylor Swift Pink Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Sad Sad, Mental Health >> Chester Bennington's Family Is Starting A Suicide Awareness Organization To Prevent Fans From Killing Themselves In Honor Of The Singer

Chester Bennington's Family Is Starting A Suicide Awareness Organization To Prevent Fans From Killing Themselves In Honor Of The Singer

8/28/2017 12:10 PM ET | Filed under: Sad SadMental Health

no title

Chester Bennington was an inspiration to many — but his suicide won't be.

The Linkin Park singer's family is planning on starting a suicide awareness organization in hopes of preventing the rocker's fans from suffering the same fate as the late musician.

Sources close to the family tell TMZ the Benningtons are worried that fans might want to follow in the footsteps of Chester and fellow rock legend Chris Cornell — who hanged himself in May — by killing themselves.

Video: Logic, Alessia Cara, & Khalid Perform 1-800-273-8255 At The VMAs!

Aside from wanting to glorify or honor the rockers' deaths, the family is concerned that people will now see suicide as an easy way out — so they're doing all they can to prevent an onslaught of tragedies.

The family feels that Chester's fatal factor was being alone, so they plan on stressing the importance of surrounding yourself with loved ones.

The organization is still in the early stages, but the family is set on providing resources to those in danger and being a voice in the growing conversation of suicide awareness.

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
When Movie Magic Turns Tragic -- A History Of Film Set Deaths
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
Stars We Lost In 2017
Biggest Beauty Pageant Scandals!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: ACLU sues Trump over transgender military ban
Next story »
Here's How Katy Perry & Calvin Harris Handled Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Premiere At The MTV VMAs…
See All Comments