Chester Bennington's Family Is Starting A Suicide Awareness Organization To Prevent Fans From Killing Themselves In Honor Of The Singer

Chester Bennington was an inspiration to many — but his suicide won't be.

The Linkin Park singer's family is planning on starting a suicide awareness organization in hopes of preventing the rocker's fans from suffering the same fate as the late musician.

Sources close to the family tell TMZ the Benningtons are worried that fans might want to follow in the footsteps of Chester and fellow rock legend Chris Cornell — who hanged himself in May — by killing themselves.

Aside from wanting to glorify or honor the rockers' deaths, the family is concerned that people will now see suicide as an easy way out — so they're doing all they can to prevent an onslaught of tragedies.

The family feels that Chester's fatal factor was being alone, so they plan on stressing the importance of surrounding yourself with loved ones.

The organization is still in the early stages, but the family is set on providing resources to those in danger and being a voice in the growing conversation of suicide awareness.

