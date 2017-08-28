Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez MTV VMAs Taylor Swift Pink Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Politik, Donald Trump, Social Issues >> Donald Trump Says He Purposely Pardoned Joe Arpaio During The Hurricane Because He 'Assumed The Ratings Would Be Far Higher'
« Previous story
This Gift Did Not Turn Out Well!
Next story »
Joel Osteen Gets DRAGGED On Twitter For Not Opening Megachurch To Hurricane Harvey Refugees!
See All Comments