The Game of Thrones season seven finale was satisfying for many reasons, but none more than the episode's title teased us about.

After (seemingly) uniting the Houses together to fight against the army of the dead, Fire finally laid with Ice. The Dragon danced with the wolf. Daenerys Targaryen climbed Mt. Jon Snow, and he in return took a plunge into her dragon pit -- and it was GLORIOUS.

Not as glorious, however, when considering that Westeros' hottest love scene played out while fans were reminded that the two characters are actually aunt and nephew!

Though fans may have made peace with the fact that Jon and Dany are secretly related, the characters have a lot to be nauseated about. At least, that's what Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington teased would be the response after the Targaryen truth bomb gets dropped in season eight.

Speaking to EW, Clarke considered her character's reaction to the news that she was fucking her own fire and blood, laughing:

