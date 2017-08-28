Ed Skrein was only cast in the Hellboy reboot a week ago, but he's already dropping out!

On Monday, the actor announced he would NOT be playing the role of Major Ben Daimio after receiving backlash for whitewashing the Asian character.

In a thoughtful post on Instagram, the 34-year-old confessed:

Props to Ed for admitting where casting went wrong, and for hopefully making room for an Asian actor to land the role!

Lionsgate shared in a statement:

"Ed came to us and felt very strongly about this. We fully support his unselfish decision. It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material."

Amazing!

Can you imagine if Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton, two A-listers accused of the same, did the same??

