Farrah Abraham Makes Her Vaginal Rejuvenation A Public Affair By Sharing The Procedure Online With Her Followers!

Well this was a choice.

Over the weekend, Farrah Abraham took to Instagram in order to document her recent vaginal rejuvenation procedure at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in El Lay. Oh man!!

Related: Farrah & Her Mom Go Back & Forth Over Abuse Claims

And while this procedure would make most women cringe, the Teen Mom OG star seemed more than ready to rejuvenate her lady bits. The MTV celeb posted:

Loving my lady parts! #vaginalrejuvenation 💕 @bhrclasvegas @beverlyhillsrejuvenationcenter @la_laser_lady @sarafowler_ Schedule your noninvasive appointment today 💯💯💯 #Lasvegas #beverlyhillsA post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

In the video (above), Miz Abraham's doctor shared some deets about the "noninvasive" surgery. The medical professional noted:

"What this does is distributes little wounds through radio frequency which kind of breaks up the collagen and forces it to restore during that healing process, so everything becomes tighter and you actually experience …"

In typical Farrah fashion, the mother-of-one responded with:

"Like I'm 16 again?"

Ugh, Farrah. Don't compare your vagina to that of a 16-year-old's — that's just creepy.

And it appears as though fans were less than impressed with Farrah's decision to share the private procedure online as several people weighed in on the post. One follower dished:

"My god…poor little Sophia. A mother who 'loves' her body so much she altered every bit of it. Great example. I hope Sophia will grow into a strong and independent woman who does not need her 'mother' to be around."

Ouch! Another hater penned:

"Nasty. Why would you share this? You're 26 years old. You don't need to worry about that lol"

Oof. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old isn't getting only hate online as a different fan defended:

"They paid her for this. It's a plug. That's why she shared it. She's a business woman. Why keep asking why she shared it?? She shared it because she got paid to plug a business."

Not to mention, the reality TV vet is no stranger to plastic surgery as she's previously had work done on her nose, chin, and breasts.

We wonder if this vaginal rejuvenation is the last piece of cosmetic work Abraham plans to get in 2017?? We guess only time will tell.

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: body, farrah abraham, health, instagram, knifestyles, mtv, reality tv, teen mom, tv news