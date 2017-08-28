Emilia Clarke & Kit Harington React To That Game Of Thrones Sex Scene: 'Ewwwww!'

The Game of Thrones season seven finale was satisfying for many reasons, but none more than the episode's title teased us about.

After (seemingly) uniting the Houses together to fight against the army of the dead, Fire finally laid with Ice. The Dragon danced with the wolf. Daenerys Targaryen climbed Mt. Jon Snow, and he in return took a plunge into her dragon pit — and it was GLORIOUS.

Not as glorious, however, when considering that Westeros' hottest love scene played out while fans were reminded that the two characters are actually aunt and nephew!

Though fans may have made peace with the fact that Jon and Dany are secretly related, the characters have a lot to be nauseated about. At least, that's what Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington teased would be the response after the Targaryen truth bomb gets dropped in season eight.

Speaking to EW, Clarke considered her character's reaction to the news that she was fucking her own fire and blood, laughing:

"Ewwwww! I think that's how it's going to go. I get the toothbrush—"

Well, we can't really blame her, can we? Especially given the fact that Jon Snow's true identity — Aegon Targaryen — now threatens Dany's claim to the Iron Throne.

In the finale, it was revealed (again) that Jon/Aegon's parents Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark were secretly married, making him the true heir to rule Westeros.

According to Clarke, that's going to put quite the spike in the new relationship — because Dany ain't about to share:

"I've worked so hard, I don't want to share that throne. No. The throne's big enough for one dragon bum, and that's mine. That's it!"

Loverboy Harington wasn't as concerned with the impending doom of Jon and Dany as for how to realistically ramp up their chemistry during their short time together over the past four episodes.

Speaking on the pressure to play out the biggest romance of the series, he explained:

"Usually you go into a movie and meet [your costar] for the first time and you develop that chemistry over that time. But if you've known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together … we're both kind of freaking out about it. I would be like, ‘What's the sexual tension in this scene?' and she's like, ‘Stop talking about sexual tension!' It's a unique experience to be in as an actor and you know the world is watching."

Clarke had more confidence in their palpable chemistry, adding:

"Yeah [I would say], ‘Would you just stop? Just give me some sexy eyes, don't keep talking about sexual chemistry all the time… I love that when we get to the saucy stuff it's a beautiful acceptance of a wordless … yep."

Yep! Clark notes the big realization for Dany was when Jon left Dragonstone to journey beyond The Wall to capture the wight:

"She's just like: Why don't I want you do go? Why don't I want you— doooooon't fall for him. Don't do it! There's a battle going in on herself."

As for Jon's reaction to learning who he truly is — and who he's truly banging — Harington would only say:

"I said to Emilia it's going to be a really cool scene when they find out."

But as for what they'll do after they find out, only the writers know! He added:

"That part of it, I can't predict. It could be them walking off into the sunset. It could be them killing each other."

Seeing as this is Game of Thrones, we already know which tragic end to expect. So let's enjoy the ride while we still can — we know Jon and Dany sure are!

