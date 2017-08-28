After That Game Of Thrones Finale, Who Do YOU Think Will Win The Iron Throne?? Vote!

Man, there were some big changes on the season 7 finale of Game Of Thrones!

[SPOILERS]

Jon Snow is actually Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir. Cersei is planning on stabbing everyone in the back. Sansa is now the shrewdest of them all.

Oh, and the Night King is riding his undead dragon south of the wall with an army of wights at his back.

So after all that, have your predictions changed? Who do YOU think will sit the Iron Throne when all this is over??

Vote (below)!

