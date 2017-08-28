The Game Of Thrones Season Seven Finale Was Full Of Death, Sex, & Winter! The Dragon And The Wolf Recap HERE!

[This post is dark and FULL OF SPOILERS!!]

The Game of Thrones season seven finale promised a meet up of the biggest players in Westeros — and boy, did it deliver.

Fans were certainly looking forward to Sunday's showing of GoT as the episode, titled The Dragon And The Wolf, teased the potential of a Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen hookup. Not to mention, many speculated that the title foreshadowed Snow would FINALLY learn about his royal lineage.

Although, as Cersei Lannister was seen attending the Fellowship Of The Ring rulers meet-and-greet in the trailer, it's safe to assume nothing went according to plan. Soooooo, what exactly happened during The Dragon And The Wolf?

Get all the juicy deets from the finale for yourself (below)!

Queen vs. Queen vs. King

Queen Cersei Lannister finally faced her enemies, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, in order to discuss the impending threat in the north. Things were understandably tense as estranged family members came face to face for the first time in seasons. We mean, for starters, we had the awkward tension between Cersei and her Targaryen-loyal brother, Tyrion Lannister. But let's not forget about the epic feud between Ser Gregor Clegane and Ser Sandor Clegane.

Nonetheless, the familial drama was put aside so that Cersei and co. could see for themselves that wights are indeed real. Although it took a bit of convincing, Cersei ultimately agreed to a truce and promised to send her armies north — a promise she doesn't intend to keep.

The Demise Of Petyr Baelish

Sansa Stark is done being used as a pawn. As you may recall, ever since Arya Stark returned to Winterfell things have been tense between the Stark sisters. Mainly, because Petyr Baelish has been planting the seed that Arya is dangerous and a threat to Sansa's current hold over the north.

Despite once being the most gullible person in Westeros, Sansa has learned quite a bit from her manipulation lessons with Littlefinger, so she was able to realize that he was (once again) trying to use her. Thus Sansa and Arya, with the help of brother Bran Stark, tricked Petyr into standing trial for murder and treason. In an EPIC speech, Sansa called out Littlefinger for being the cause of their family's many tragedies.

In typical Littlefinger fashion, Baelish tried to talk himself out of trouble. It didn't work though as Assassin Arya slit his throat. Boy, bye!

Theon Steps Up

After being a coward for seven straight seasons, Theon Greyjoy was able to unearth some courage inside of himself during Sunday's episode. After a heart-to-heart with former foster brother, Jon Snow, Theon announced his intentions to rescue his sister from the clutches of his evil uncle, Euron Greyjoy. However, the scandalized Greyjoy first had to reclaim power among the remaining loyal Iron Born.

Theon took quite the beating from one captain who opposed the rescue mission, but Yara's brother won out in the end as the sailor tried defeating Greyjoy by kicking him in the junk (something he lost seasons ago). Theon also threw a head butt and a couple punches too.

The Dragon And The Wolf Dragon

The episode took a steamy turn when Jon and Daenerys banged on their journey to the north. While the hookup session was a hot one, it was complicated by the fact that Bran and Samwell Tarly were having a very revealing conversation about the King in the North's lineage at the same time. Between Bran's psychic visions and Sam's maester notes, the twosome were able to confirm that Jon is the child of wedded couple, Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. In short: not only is Jon NOT a bastard, but he's the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

Sadly, this truth bomb wasn't revealed before the aunt and nephew duo got it on. Oops.

Winter Is Here And So Are The Dead

So, you remember that ceasefire we talked about earlier? Well, Cersei officially called it off as she informed her brother Jaime Lannister that she has zero plans to fight in the Great War. The Lannister twins bickered about honor for an entire scene before Jaime, horrified by Cersei's selfishness, chose to abandon King's Landing for the war in the north.

And, it's a good thing Jaime's heading north, because Jon and Dany are going to need all the help they can get. In the last moments of the finale, the Night King rode to the Wall on a zombified dragon with his undead army beside him. It took mere moments for the ice dragon to destroy the ancient fortress, likely killing all of those who were there defending it. R.I.P., Tormund??

What a way to end a season.

What was YOUR favorite moment??? Be sure to SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

