Gary Shirley Thinks Ex Amber Portwood 'Should Have Waited' Before Dating Andrew Glennon!

The ex speaks out!

On Sunday, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 VMAs in Inglewood, CA.

Coincidentally, her former flame Gary Shirley also attended the star-studded event where he gave his two cents about Portwood and her new man!

The MTV personality told US Weekly:

"I don't know enough of him yet and obviously with everything with [her ex-fiancé] Matt [Baier], I don't just take it as people tell me… I have to learn myself, so I don't know yet."

Although Gary has positive feelings about Glennon, he thinks Amber may have rushed into a new relationship too quickly.

"So far it's good I think… I think she should have waited a little bit and really felt it out, but that's OK."

In terms of his own marriage with wife Kristina, Shirley tries to show her gratitude whenever he can.

"I could probably do better… Always, always can do better, but I keep my relationship good by telling her how important she is and how much she means to me as a mother to my kids, so that's probably the big thing. Everything she does do, by staying at home, it's worth it for me because I trust her to do it."

Oh, and there's no drama between his two baby mommas. ICYMI, he has eight-year-old Leah with Amber, and two-year-old Emilee with Kristina.

"Amber approves, obviously… She always tells her that she kind of picks up where she lacks."

The former 16 & Pregnant diva called off her wedding to Baier in June after the recovering drug addict offered costar Catelynn Lowell a Xanax during a press day.

