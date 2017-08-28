There's no reason to remake Heathers; it already stuck the landing the first time.

That's why we're glad to see this modern reimagining of the cult classic is going to forge its own path!

The new cruel clique of "Heathers" who rule the school are a black lesbian (Jasmine Matthews), a gender-queer ginger (Brendan Scannel), and a plus-size badass (Melanie Field). Different enough for ya??

Oh, and Shannen Doherty is back playing a character named Heather…

Ch-ch-check out the first look at the very different, slightly NSFW teaser (below)!

Coming in 2018 to the Paramount Network. #Heathers #☠️A post shared by Heathers (@heathers) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

The Heathers reboot is coming to the Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) next year.

[Image via TV Land/Paramount Network.]

