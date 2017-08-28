Kim Kardashian Opens Up About The Paris Robbery, Her Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner, & How North Totally 'Does Not Like' Saint!
Kim Kardashian West is the latest to fill in for Kelly Ripa on Live!
Joining Ryan Seacrest in a pre-recorded show on Monday, the KUWTK star put her co-hosting skills to test as she answered questions regarding her personal life.
Related: Kimye Can't Be Bothered With Taylor Swift!
Speaking on her strained relationship with Caitlyn Jenner and being robbed in Paris last year, the 36-year-old opened up about some of the toughest times she's experienced while filming the famous family's reality show.
Watch her response (below)!
[Image via ABC.]