Selena Gomez's account must have been hacked!

On Monday, the singer's Instagram was quickly taken down after a few nude pictures of Justin Bieber were posted to her page!

VOTE: Who Wore It Better -- Selena Or Lauren Jauregui??

The NSFW snaps were actually taken by paps back in 2015 while he was on his Bora Bora vacation, and the caption that went along with it was just as inappropriate.

Twitter was understandably freaking out over the news:

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]