This is so unbelievably tragic.
A family of six is believed to be dead after their van was submerged by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
According to KHOU 11, the victims include four children and their great-grandparents. The driver of the vehicle, the children's great-uncle, was able to escape and is said to have survived the incident.
Relatives of the victims identify those still missing as Manuel Saldivar, 84, his wife Belia, 81, Daisy Saldivar, 6, Xavier Saldivar, 8, Dominic Saldivar, 14, Devy Saldivar, 15.
A family member in California told Buzzfeed News:
"I know that Devy had posted on Facebook, like over 24 hours ago now, and it was in the middle of the night and she posted about being scared, anxiety, and she said, 'I wish this would just stop.' She had her Quinceañera, and you know, it just… It's just … It's unfortunate because I don't want to ask too many questions at the moment because my aunt is trying to get out herself. It's a crappy situation because they're trying to process the loss of four of their grandkids and their parents all while trying to save themselves."
Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Texas and affected by this terrible disaster.
