Joe Biden Comes For Donald Trump In Powerful Op-Ed — 'We Are Living Through A Battle For The Soul Of This Nation'

8/28/2017

We miss you, Joe Biden.

Always proving to be the Vice President we need but don't deserve, the longtime politician penned an op-ed for The Atlantic over the weekend that slammed Donald Trump and his response to the violence in Charlottesville.

Biden penned:

"Today we have an American president who has publicly proclaimed a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and Klansmen and those who would oppose their venom and hate. We have an American president who has emboldened white supremacists with messages of comfort and support."

He continued:

"This is a moment for this nation to declare what the president can't with any clarity, consistency, or conviction: There is no place for these hate groups in America. Hatred of blacks, Jews, immigrants—all who are seen as "the other"—won't be accepted or tolerated or given safe harbor anywhere in this nation."

After calling out a few specific examples of Trump's "willingness to divide this nation," Barack Obama's right-hand man concluded:

"You, me, and the citizens of this country carry a special burden in 2017. We have to do what our president has not. We have to uphold America's values. We have to do what he will not. We have to defend our Constitution. We have to remember our kids are watching. We have to show the world America is still a beacon of light. Joined together, we are more than 300 million strong. Joined together, we will win this battle for our soul. Because if there's one thing I know about the American people, it's this: When it has mattered most, they have never let this nation down."

Preach!

