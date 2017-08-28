Ruining the friendships of liberal comedians and CNN anchors — Donald Trump must be so proud of himself!
Kathy Griffin endured a lot of heat when she posed with a replica of the president's bloodied, decapitated head earlier this year, and some of the damage couldn't be undone.
The comedienne discussed the fallout from the controversial photoshoot with New York magazine's The Cut, admitting that getting fired from the CNN New Year's Eve broadcast was only one of the life-changing consequences.
Related: You HAVE To Read This Letter From A CBS Exec To Kathy!
Sure, the scandal put her under federal investigation — but that's nothing to how it ended Griffin's 17-year-old friendship with Anderson Cooper!
The CNN anchor took to Twitter to condemn the photo shortly after it surfaced in May. While Griffin acknowledged her ex-bestie was under tremendous pressure to publicly renounce the pic, he did so without reaching out to her first — which is something that didn't sit well with the famous redhead.
From there, things only got worse between the two. In the days following the incident, the 56-year-old received supportive messages from four of Cooper's CNN colleagues — but nothing from the Silver Fox until August 10.
Related: Trump Is The Most Unpopular First-Year President EVER
Cooper's response came over a week after he publicly discussed the drama on Watch What Happens Live in July, telling Andy Cohen he and Kathy were "still friends" and that he hoped "she bounces back."
Well, the fact that Coop was giving Griffin half-assed well wishes on Bravo while failing to check in on her personally understandably hurt the funny lady. So, when the news anchor finally reached out in a series of text messages, she told him that their friendship was OVER. Ouch!
A source close to the anchor told the mag that he was "shocked and upset by the photo, and while he was not ready to talk to her personally about it, he still considered her to be a friend, and was publicly supportive when asked about the controversy."
Sounds like Kathy isn't here for the CNN anchor's fake
news niceness! Ha!
[Image via CNN.]
Tags: anderson cooper, andy cohen, controversy, donald trump, kathy griffin, politik, sad sad, twitter