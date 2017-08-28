Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Can't Be Bothered With Taylor Swift Digging Up Their Old Feud

As far as Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are concerned, the beef with Taylor Swift was taken off the grill over a year ago!

ICYMI, the 27-year-old alluded to her feud with the famous couple in her new song and music video for Look What You Made Me Do – and although some fans are here for the shade, it sounds like Kimye is so over T. Swift drudging up the past!

Related: All The Secrets Revealed From Taylor's Music Video!

TMZ reports the rapper couldn't care less about the Mean songstress' disses, as he's preoccupied with mending the ties between him and JAY-Z. A source said:

"They're like brothers who fight but feel bad about it and always end up coming together."

We have a feeling that won't be the ending for T.S. and Kimye!

Do U think Taylor's rebuttal is too outdated?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/YouTube.]

Tags: celebrity feuds, jay-z, kanye west, kim kardashian, music minute, taylor swift