Kim Kardashian Opens Up About The Paris Robbery, Her Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner, & How North Totally 'Does Not Like' Saint!

Kim Kardashian West is the latest to fill in for Kelly Ripa on Live!

Joining Ryan Seacrest in a pre-recorded show on Monday, the KUWTK star put her co-hosting skills to test as she answered questions regarding her personal life.

Speaking on her strained relationship with Caitlyn Jenner and being robbed in Paris last year, the 36-year-old opened up about some of the toughest times she's experienced while filming the famous family's reality show.

Watch her response (below)!

Then, Kanye West's wife admitted that her first born North West is having a difficult time sharing the love with her little brother Saint, to say the least!

KKW revealed:

Ha, we're hoping this is just a phase too!

[Image via ABC.]

