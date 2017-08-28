Lea Michele Sends The Sweetest Message To Her Boyfriend On HER Birthday!

Adorable!

Over the weekend, Lea Michele celebrated her 31st birthday (which is actually Tuesday) — and she had the sweetest message for her boyfriend, Zandy Reich!

The Glee alum shared alongside a romantic photo of them overlooking the ocean (above):

"Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… ❤️ u Z"

May this be the best year yet!

