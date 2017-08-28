The Countess can only take so much…
As we reported, on August 3, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps shocked her fans when she announced on Twitter that she and husband Tom D'Agostino have "agreed to divorce."
In an upcoming special episode of Watch What Happens Live airing September 6, the reality TV personality sits down with Andy Cohen at her house in Sag Harbor, New York where she opens up about the split.
According to a clip obtained by People, when asked if "one event" led to the demise of her marriage, the mother-of-two responded:
"It was the weekend before the reunion [aired], basically. Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people. And I didn't know about it — I found out about it the next day in the press. That for me was like, the final straw. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore."'
The 52-year-old also addresses allegations that she slapped the businessman at Le Bilboquet restaurant in July. While she says she "didn't slap him," she did get physical.
"I didn't slap him. What I did was grab his face. It was in the heat of the moment and I was hurt about something. I wanted his attention and I grabbed his face. It wasn't really a slap."
This interview is going to be juicy!
[Image via Bravo.]
