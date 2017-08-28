Nina Dobrev Isn't The Only Celeb Who Has Shared Her Skin Issues With The World!

There is NOTHING to be ashamed of!

As we reported, Nina Dobrev got real in the September issue of Ocean Drive where she admits she gets "pimples and zits all the time."

Photos: Nina & Glen Powell Are Adorable!

By sharing her flaws, the actress wants to show young girls "they are perfect exactly the way they are."

But The Vampire Diaries star isn't the only female celeb who has shared her skin issues with the world! To see the full list…

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!"

[Image via Nina Dobrev/Instagram.]

Tags: beauty buzz, health, nina dobrev, skin, the vampire diaries