Interview Magazine Taps Famous Youths To Ask North West Some BIG Questions!

North West is already following in her famous mother's footsteps.

As you surely saw, the celebuspawn posed with mom Kim Kardashian West for Interview Magazine's cover story. While the KUWTK star gave an in-depth interview with the mag, her daughter gave her own Q&A for the publication. LOVES it!

And Interview pulled out all of the stops for Kanye West's first born, as she was interviewed by cousin Penelope Disick, Britney Spears' boys (Sean and Jayden Federline), Millie Bobby Brown, etc. Clearly, Northie has already mastered media training because her answers were precious AF.

Don't believe us?? Take a peek at what the youngster had to share (below)!

Following questions from the Federline boys, North revealed her favorite TV show is Shimmer and Shine and that her favorite song is dad Yeezus' track, Amazing. Why?? Well, because, it's "so amazing!" Way to remember the plug, girl!

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber asked little Miz West her favorite part of having a younger brother, to which the youngster answered:

"Giving him toy trucks, and I gave him a big toy bear."

Nori also shared that her family calls her "Bubs" and that she loves "just cheese" pizza. In fact, North likes "cheese, cheese — everywhere cheese." So sweet.

The Stranger Things actress asked a hard hitting question when she inquired about North's favorite Disney princess. Per North herself, Aladdin's Princess Jasmine is her fave "because [she] love[s] her." Oh, and West plans to have all of the princesses over for her next birthday bash.

The cutest conversation arose when North chatted with her bestie/cousin Penelope. Kourtney Kardashian's daughter asked North if they should "build tree houses and be neighbors" AND inquired about a four day long sleep over featuring their new puppies. Awwww.

Honestly, this Q&A couldn't have been sweeter!!!

[Image via Interview Magazine.]

Tags: awwwww, britney spears, celeb kidz, cindy crawford, cute kidz, disick babies, disney, interview magazine, kaia gerber, kanye west, kim kardashian, kourtney kardashian, kuwtk, millie bobby brown, north west, penelope disick, stranger things