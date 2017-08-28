RHOC's Tamra Judge Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Oh no!

On Sunday, RHOC's Tamra Judge revealed in an Instagram post that she has skin cancer — more specifically, melanoma.

Alongside a mirror selfie (above), the 49-year-old penned:

"I work out hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I'm not sure that's happening 😩 now. it looks like God has a different plan for me. Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked . This was just a small black flat freckle…. I had no idea!"

The reality star went on to express her gratitude for early detection:

"Ill be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain't bad either😂 Thank you @cacoastalderm ❤️. I've been a little sad , worried and pissed off. But we caught it early and that makes me happy 😊 Happy birthday to me. #saveyourassbirthday party in Cabo not sounding like a good idea now 😡 #awareness.#skincheck"

Take her word for it, get your skin checked!

[Image via Instagram.]

