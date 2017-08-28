What a despicable thing to say!

ICYMI, Scott Baio's wife Renee caused quite a bit of controversy on social media recently as she insulted a mother who lost her child in the Sandy Hook shooting and said that "maybe" the deceased little one was in a "better place." Oof.

The online drama started on Thursday when Renee's husband shared a conspiracy theory meme which suggested the mother of murdered Sandy Hook teacher Vicki Soto and the mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer were both portrayed by actresses. As the meme implied that both tragedies were faked, the Happy Days alum eventually apologized for the offensive post.

Nonetheless, many victims' loved ones took to Twitter in order to clap back at Scott's ignorance. Nelba Marquez-Greene, who lost her six-year-old Ana during the Sandy Hook shooting, made sure to criticize Baio for his social media decision. According to Nelba, she was blocked by the industry vet at one point (below).

