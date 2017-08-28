Sofia Vergara's Ex Nick Loeb's Awful Embryo Lawsuit FINALLY Thrown Out!

Finally Sofia Vergara can put this ridiculousness behind her!

And we like the legal precedent too!

In case it's been going on so long you've forgotten, Sofia's ex Nick Loeb — yes, her damn ex who had no reason to do this at all — had filed suit on behalf of two of her frozen embryos.

Related: Nick Called Sofia 'Classless' For Speaking Spanish Around Him!

Using Louisiana's specific laws, he even named the embryos (Emma and Isabella) and cosigned their claim that Sofia's refusal to allow them to be put into a uterus and brought to term — something she would have no reason to do because AGAIN this is her damn ex — was depriving them of their inheritance.

Well, Louisiana's laws aren't going to help Nick anymore. On Friday, federal judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon dismissed the suit, writing:

"Plaintiffs' claims against Vergara stem from the IVF procedure and related contracts that Vergara and Loeb entered into in California. Conversations that allegedly occurred in Louisiana regarding the pre-embryos do not establish minimum contacts by Vergara of purposefully availing herself of the privilege of conducting activities within the forum State, thus invoking the benefits and protections of its laws."

Plaintiffs going around using the different laws of specific states to get the verdicts they want — despite neither living nor entering into agreements in those states — is a common practice these days.

Thankfully one judge saw through the tactic.

Seriously, was Loeb really going to make babies Sofia didn't want outside her body despite her being married to another man??

Ick, Nick.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: baby blabber, embryo, girl power, lawsuit, legal matters, nick loeb, sofia vergara