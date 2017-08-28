Straight Outta Compton Star Freaks Out Over Double Booking On Delta Flight — But The Airline Says It Was All His Fault!

Flying ain't so easy these days.

On Sunday, actor Jason Mitchell was recorded having a complete meltdown on a Delta flight because he thought the airline double booked his first class seat.

TMZ obtained a video of Mitchell, who played Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, freaking out after he boarded the plane and saw his seat was already occupied.

The 30-year-old got heated with the flight staff — he called the pilot a "pussy" and hurled a bunch of F-bombs at the flight attendants and basically everyone near him.

Passengers say the actor got off the plane after police had to intervene. Mitchell left the aircraft in handcuffs, according to law enforcement sources.

Delta did not press charges, but did clarify the incident and put all the blame on the thespian. An airport official said that Mitchell was late to the airport and missed his original flight, for which he had a first class ticket.

Mitchell was flying standby on a later flight — the one he was recorded pitching a fit on — and the only available seat was "comfort+"… sadly, the situation was anything but comfortable.

