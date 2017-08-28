Super Troopers 2 Is So Real, You Can Watch The Teaser Right Meow!

It's been over 15 years (WHUT??), but they're finally back!

Thanks to the miracle of crowdfunding, Super Troopers 2 is coming… next year anyway.

Video: Heathers Reboot Looks WAY Different From Original

The cult classic cop comedy will hit the big screen on April 20, 2018. Yes, on 420.

Ch-ch-check out the foulmouthed NSFW first teaser (above)!

Tags: film flickers, super troopers, super troopers 2