Taylor Swift Follows Up Her Look What You Made Me Do Video Premiere By Going On A Tumblr Liking Spree!

8/28/2017 1:42 PM ET | Filed under: MTVMusic MinuteTaylor SwiftVMAsGIFs

Taylor Swift is LIVING!!

Taylor Swift really is back!!

Ever since she premiered her Look What You Made Me Do music video during the MTV VMAs on Sunday, the songstress has returned to Tumblr to connect with her fans!

While she didn't say a word, the Reputation artist started liking a bunch of posts about her premiere! Tay may as well be spilling the tea!!

See the best posts she liked (below):

http://thosegeorgiastarstoshame.tumblr.com/post/164714190720/thosegeorgiastarstoshame-my-favorite-part-of

http://ivegotablankspace.tumblr.com/post/164714196925/ivegotablankspace-how-is-taylor-still-so

http://weplaydumbb.tumblr.com/post/164713780795/lost-in-taysland-chest-of-wishes-so-i-counted

https://swiftlyoutube.tumblr.com/post/164713799672/tayswiftnation-me-trying-to-explain-to

http://wonderstruckforevermore.tumblr.com/post/164713791914

http://bloodrunscolds.tumblr.com/post/164705581120

http://taylorsvivt.tumblr.com/post/164705585151/emkayohh-the-world-taylor-swift-is-such-a

http://tayslaysswift.tumblr.com/post/164705401919/tayloruniverse-outoftheswoods-i-cant-help

http://helpingtaylor.tumblr.com/post/164697782356/californiaownsmysoul-thetaylorswiftarmy-and

http://heldyourpride.tumblr.com/post/164697391333/whenyoureyoungyoujust-run-im-crying

https://swiftiesince07.tumblr.com/post/164695902331/swiftiesince07-no-one-drags-taylor-swift-like

https://1989bad-blood.tumblr.com/post/164705177767/karlisearle-originalswifty89-taylor-played

She legit played herself!!

How are U feeling about Swift's new video now that you've had time for it to sink in??

