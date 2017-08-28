Taylor Swift Follows Up Her Look What You Made Me Do Video Premiere By Going On A Tumblr Liking Spree!

Taylor Swift really is back!!

Ever since she premiered her Look What You Made Me Do music video during the MTV VMAs on Sunday, the songstress has returned to Tumblr to connect with her fans!

While she didn't say a word, the Reputation artist started liking a bunch of posts about her premiere! Tay may as well be spilling the tea!!

See the best posts she liked (below):

She legit played herself!!

How are U feeling about Swift's new video now that you've had time for it to sink in??

