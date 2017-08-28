This Gift Did Not Turn Out Well!

In case you're not familiar with Joel Osteen, he's a very, VERY wealthy pastor based in Houston, Texas.

His empire of best-selling books, a Sirius XM radio show, and televised sermons have given him an estimated net worth north of $50 million.

When southeast Texas was hit by unprecedented flooding from Hurricane Harvey, Osteen tweeted:

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family.

— Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017



And that's all he did.

People were quick to note on Twitter that he has not donated any money (that anyone can tell anyway), but more importantly he didn't open the doors of his 16,800-seating megachurch in Lakewood to refugees, despite it being spared from flooding and easily accessible.

See some of the most scathing tweets (below):

[Image via Twitter.]