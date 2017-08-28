Home Videos Photos Shop
Whole Foods Is Still Expensive As FUCK But Here Are The Prices That Dropped Today!

8/28/2017

It's happening!

As you may know, Amazon recently acquired Whole Foods and AmazonWorldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke promised to "lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market's long-held commitment to the highest standards" as soon as the online shopping company took charge Monday.

According to FoodAndWine.com, here's what prices were different as of this morning:

– Whole trade bananas (depending on the country of origin): 49 cents or 69 cents per pound (79 cents or 99 cents per pound before)

– Organic avocados: $1.99 ($2.99 before)

– Organic large brown eggs: $3.99 a dozen ($4.29 a dozen before)

– Organic responsibly-farmed salmon: $9.99 per pound ($10.49 per pound)

– Organic baby kale and lettuce: $3.49 for five ounces ($3.99 for five ounces before)

– Creamy and crunchy almond butter: $6.99 for a 12-ounce jar ($7.99 for a 12-ounce jar before)

– Organic Gala apples: $1.99 per pound ($2.99 per pound before)

– Organic Fuji apples: $1.99 per pound ($3.49 per pound before)

– Organic rotisserie chicken: $9.99 each ($13.99 each before)

– Everyday Value organic butter: $4.49 per pound ($5.29 per pound before)

Hopefully we'll see more of where this came from!

