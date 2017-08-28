Whole Foods Is Still Expensive As FUCK But Here Are The Prices That Dropped Today!

It's happening!

As you may know, Amazon recently acquired Whole Foods and AmazonWorldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke promised to "lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market's long-held commitment to the highest standards" as soon as the online shopping company took charge Monday.

According to FoodAndWine.com, here's what prices were different as of this morning:

– Whole trade bananas (depending on the country of origin): 49 cents or 69 cents per pound (79 cents or 99 cents per pound before) – Organic avocados: $1.99 ($2.99 before) – Organic large brown eggs: $3.99 a dozen ($4.29 a dozen before) – Organic responsibly-farmed salmon: $9.99 per pound ($10.49 per pound) – Organic baby kale and lettuce: $3.49 for five ounces ($3.99 for five ounces before) – Creamy and crunchy almond butter: $6.99 for a 12-ounce jar ($7.99 for a 12-ounce jar before) – Organic Gala apples: $1.99 per pound ($2.99 per pound before) – Organic Fuji apples: $1.99 per pound ($3.49 per pound before) – Organic rotisserie chicken: $9.99 each ($13.99 each before) – Everyday Value organic butter: $4.49 per pound ($5.29 per pound before)

Hopefully we'll see more of where this came from!

[Image via Whole Foods.]

