Fighting Frenemies Force One Contestant To Quit On Bachelor In Paradise — Get The Juicy Recap HERE!

Isn't this supposed to be Paradise??

Drama hit the set of Bachelor In Paradise on Monday evening as two frenemies fought over one contestant — resulting in the said contestant recusing himself from the competition altogether. *GASP*

The dramatics all started when Christen Whitney, the virgin from Nick Viall's Bachelor season, arrived in Mexico and set her sights on Matt Munson. Of course, this was a problem as Matt had been romantically linked with Jasmine Goode up until this point. While many in Paradise welcomed Christen with open arms, Jasmine let her know that Matt was off-limits.

However, Jasmine and Matt were NOT on the same page as Rachel Lindsay's castoff informed Miz Whitney that he'd be down for a date if invited. So it wasn't a surprise when Whitney gifted Munson with her date card! After agreeing to the date, Matt informed Jasmine:

"I want to just take off for a little while and have some fun."

Sure, whatever you say! Surprisingly, Goode was pretty confident about her connection with Matt and gave her blessing regarding the date. She later told cameras:

"Me and Matt have totally hit it off so she's stupid."

Nonetheless, Jasmine felt the need to confront Christen over the betrayal — which left the wedding videographer in tears. A weepy Christen confided in BiP peer Raven Gates:

"I feel like I'm in a rock and a hard place. I don't want to hurt her feelings."

Have these people forgotten how this show works?? Like, not to sound cliche, but you aren't there to make friends. Which is a good thing since Jasmine has ZERO interest in being pals with Christen. At one point, the professional dancer ranted:

"It seemed a little sneaky and slimy. Christen is a little bitch. … She's dead to me."

DAMNNNNN. Tell us how you really feel, girl!

Christen and Matt had a pretty successful date as they ventured to the town of Sayulita. The pair even exchanged some kisses while visiting the beach and swimming in the ocean. Back at the resort, contestant Alexis Waters dubbed Whitney "scallop fingers" after telling a story about a time when Christen pulled a bag of scallops out of her purse and ate them with her "raw fingers." We're dying. LOLz.

Ahead of the rose ceremony, both women felt confident that they'd be getting a rose from Matt. Sadly, neither of the ladies realized that Munson was over the Paradise vibe. Matt dropped this bombshell and both women were left devastated. On his decision to leave Paradise, Matt explained:

"I'm glad I came here and I'm glad I gave it a shot. I just think that I'm ready to go home. I just feel like it's time for me to step away. I made my peace with it."

Fair enough. Jasmine was clearly bitter about his departure though, as she told the cameras:

"I don't want to cry anymore. I'm done crying. He doesn't deserve any tears from me."

Unfortunately, Jasmine wasn't done competing with Christen as they both made moves on Jack Stone in an attempt to secure a last minute rose. Once again, Christen was successful in nabbing the single bachelor as she and Jack Stone kissed. The virginal reality TV starlet even gushed about the "chemistry" they had!

But the episode wasn't finished throwing curveballs as, just before the rose ceremony, host Chris Harrison announced that an addition would be made to the cast. Yup, BiP season three alum Daniel Maguire arrived and became the saving grace for SOMEONE in the group.

Be sure to tune in tonight (August 29) to learn who stays and who goes home! Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

