Ben Affleck Brought GF Lindsay Shookus As His Plus One For Bestie Matt Damon's Fight Night Bash!

8/29/2017 7:56 AM ET | Filed under: Ben AffleckMatt DamonLove LineJennifer GarnerOscarsSaturday Night LiveBestiezAwwwww

Things are clearly getting more serious for Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus!

Over the weekend, the Live By Night director brought the Saturday Night Live producer as his date for bestie Matt Damon's Mayweather–McGregor fight party in El Lay. Ooh la la!!

And it sounds like the Oscar winner has zero qualms about integrating Miz Shookus into his famous circle, as one source dished to People:

"Ben likes introducing Lindsay to friends,. They mingled together, but also separately. Lindsay seemed very comfortable around Ben's friends."

That's good news for Lindsay!! Oh, and in case you were wondering, Lindsay has already met Ben's famous brother Casey Affleck.

The twosome are certainly enjoying their time together as, prior to Damon's viewing party, they grabbed some breakfast at Snug Harbor in Santa Monica, CA. Not to mention, Jennifer Garner's ex and the 37-year-old have been practically inseparable ever since news of their relationship broke in July.

We mean, just last week, the pair was spotted out and about in NYC where they grabbed dinner at the Greenwich Village restaurant Mas Farmhouse. It's said Ben "had a fun weekend with Lindsay."

Hey, at the end of the day, if Ben's happy — we're happy!!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

