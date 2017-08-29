This Bobbi Kristina Brown Biopic Hits All The Wrong Notes — Watch The Trailer!

Like it or not,
is getting the biopic treatment. Bobbi Kristina Brown
The made-for-TV drama promises to tell the real story about
and Whitney Houston 's only child and the struggles she battled throughout her later years. Bobby Brown
Bobbi Kristina will focus on the daughter growing up in the shadow of a music legend, her complicated relationship with boyfriend Nick Gordon, and the pressure to uphold her mother's legacy.
Stuck in the Middle's Joy Rovaris will take on the title role of Bobbi, while Nadji Jeter portrays Gordon. The film also stars Demetria McKinney as Whitney, Hassam Johnson as Bobby, and as Vivica A. Fox Pat Houston.
Bobbi Kristina
died in July 2015 following six months of being in a medically-induced coma after being found unconscious in a bathtub in her Atlanta home. Gordon was found legally responsible for her death, but was never charged criminally.
It will be inneresting to see how all the family members will be portrayed and, more importantly, what they say led to the downfall of Bobbi Kristina's health.
Will YOU be watching
Bobbi Kristina? Ch-ch-check out the full trailer (below) and catch the premiere Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. EST on TV One.
