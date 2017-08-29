This Mashup Of Britney Spears' Toxic & Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Needs To Be On Your Club Mix NOW!

What's the one way to make Taylor Swift's amazingly sassy, self-referential Look What You Made Me Do video even better?

It's Britney, bitch!

YouTuber AnDyWuMUSICLAND put together a mashup of LWYMMD and the Britney Spears classic Toxic, and it is unbelievable!

VOTE: Is Taylor Hinting Karlie Kloss Is Out Of The Squad??

Brit brings up the energy, and Tay brings the heat; we can't believe how well they work together!

Ch-ch-check out the must-hear remix (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: britney spears, look what you made me do, mashup, music minute, music video, taylor swift, toxic, youtube