Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bachelor Taylor Swift Britney Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Britney Spears, YouTube, Taylor Swift >> This Mashup Of Britney Spears' Toxic & Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Needs To Be On Your Club Mix NOW!

This Mashup Of Britney Spears' Toxic & Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Needs To Be On Your Club Mix NOW!

8/29/2017 3:31 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBritney SpearsYouTubeTaylor Swift

no title

What's the one way to make Taylor Swift's amazingly sassy, self-referential Look What You Made Me Do video even better?

It's Britney, bitch!

YouTuber AnDyWuMUSICLAND put together a mashup of LWYMMD and the Britney Spears classic Toxic, and it is unbelievable!

VOTE: Is Taylor Hinting Karlie Kloss Is Out Of The Squad??

Brit brings up the energy, and Tay brings the heat; we can't believe how well they work together!

Ch-ch-check out the must-hear remix (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Stars & Snakes: A Closer Look!
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
View Pics »
« Previous story
Amal Clooney's Husband, George, Never Expected To Be The Parent Of Twins At 56 — 'You Always Have To Just Enjoy The Ride'
Next story »
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Getting Harassed On Twitter By Fans Of Her Boyfriend's Football Team!
See All Comments