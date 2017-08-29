This Teacher Turned Cardi B's Bodak Yellow Into A Rap About Geography, And Fired Her Students Up!

Unless you've been living under a rock all summer, you've heard the Cardi B hit Bodak Yellow.

The song is so catchy, it was actually a problem for one teacher…

Erica Buddington tells Buzzfeed News her students couldn't stop rapping the lyrics while drumming on their desks while she was trying to teach.

Video: Cardi B Brings Bodak Yellow To The MTV VMAs

The sixth graders had just returned from summer break, and she needed a way to get them focused on learning again. She explained:

"They were at a low proficiency and I knew I had to capture their attentions. They were having trouble locating places on the map."

That's when she got her genius idea. She made her students a remix:

Rapped a map version of #BodakYellow for my babies today. pic.twitter.com/W9iJdzTtdP

— Erica B. (@ericabuddington) August 25, 2017

It's all about geography! Amazing!

The vid has been retweeted over 50,000 times, with educators from all over giving Miz Buddington props for her lyrics, which she was happy to share:

For the folks that are asking for the lyrics. Educators we should always share the wealth. #culturallyrelevantteaching pic.twitter.com/Ecys9k7D27

— Erica B. (@ericabuddington) August 25, 2017

Even Cardi B herself shouted out the new version!

OMMMMMMMMMGGGGG I LOVE THIS I NEED THIS FOR MY IG !!! https://t.co/T8VTyIO8Nf

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 25, 2017

More important than the attention the strategy garnered? The fact it worked! Erica said:

"It was incredible. The school year had just begun and they only knew me for two weeks before. They got acclimated to me and they made it happen. I was like, 'Oh my God!'"

Not only did the students learn the new lyrics; they learned the facts!

Miz Biddington says she could see the kids rapping silently to themselves while taking their proficiency test — on which they scored an impressive 92%, up from the previous year's 60%.

Way to go!

And BTW, yes, Miz Buddington is fully aware the original track (above) is NSFW. But she says if they're already listening, they may as well reach out to the kids where their heads are at:

"Even though the song is not age-appropriate, there's nothing we can do about that. It's really a mental game and it's a blast for students for retaining information."

Schoolhouse Rock for a new generation! Loves it!

