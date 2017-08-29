How Celebs Are Helping Out During Hurricane Harvey!

Celebrities are doing what they can to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey!

As we've all seen, the category four storm brought unprecedented flooding to Houston after making landfall in Texas on Friday. As the area continues to get heavy rainfall and floodwaters rise, stars are using their platforms and resources to lend a helping hand to the millions of people affected by the natural disaster.

Kevin Hart, for example, started a campaign to rally his influential friends into donating — leading the charge with $50,000, which was met by Chris Brown with a $100,000 donation. Beyoncé, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, DJ Khaled, J.J. Watt, and Chris Young all got in on the action in amazing ways, too.

Former Bachelor, Sean Lowe, took things a step further by heading to Houston from Dallas with his boat to personally aid the families whose homes were impacted by the storm.

Take a look at some of the amazing pledges being made (below)!

"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected." - @Beyonce https://t.co/ZJuGUth5jr

— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) August 28, 2017

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need.A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

❤️ AND IM SKEPTICAL ABOUT RED CROSS SO MY DONATION WILL GO TO THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/GjUVWUDpuG

— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 29, 2017

$1 MILLION!!! New Goal: $1.5 Million. YouCaring.com/JJWatt #HoustonStrongA post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn't believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget.A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL

— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017

We encourage everyone to help out in whatever way they can. Sending all our love to Texas!

