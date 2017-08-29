How Celebs Are Helping Out During Hurricane Harvey!

Celebrities are doing what they can to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey!
As we've all seen, the category four storm brought unprecedented flooding to Houston after making landfall in Texas on Friday. As the area continues to get heavy rainfall and floodwaters rise, stars are using their platforms and resources to lend a helping hand to the millions of people affected by the natural disaster.
Kevin Hart, for example, started a campaign to rally his influential friends into donating — leading the charge with $50,000, which was met by Chris Brown with a $100,000 donation. Beyoncé, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, DJ Khaled, J.J. Watt, and Chris Young all got in on the action in amazing ways, too.
Former Bachelor, Sean Lowe, took things a step further by heading to Houston from Dallas with his boat to personally aid the families whose homes were impacted by the storm.
Take a look at some of the amazing pledges being made (below)!
We encourage everyone to help out in whatever way they can. Sending all our love to Texas!
