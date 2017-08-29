Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bachelor Taylor Swift Britney Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Beyonce, Chris Brown, Sad Sad, Lady Antebellum, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Charity, Kevin Hart >> How Celebs Are Helping Out During Hurricane Harvey!

How Celebs Are Helping Out During Hurricane Harvey!

8/29/2017 10:52 AM ET | Filed under: BeyonceChris BrownSad SadLady AntebellumDwayne "The Rock" JohnsonCharityKevin Hart

no title

Celebrities are doing what they can to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey!

As we've all seen, the category four storm brought unprecedented flooding to Houston after making landfall in Texas on Friday. As the area continues to get heavy rainfall and floodwaters rise, stars are using their platforms and resources to lend a helping hand to the millions of people affected by the natural disaster.

Kevin Hart, for example, started a campaign to rally his influential friends into donating — leading the charge with $50,000, which was met by Chris Brown with a $100,000 donation. Beyoncé, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, DJ Khaled, J.J. Watt, and Chris Young all got in on the action in amazing ways, too.

Related: Donald Trump Says He Purposely Pardoned Joe Arpaio During The Hurricane

Former Bachelor, Sean Lowe, took things a step further by heading to Houston from Dallas with his boat to personally aid the families whose homes were impacted by the storm.

Take a look at some of the amazing pledges being made (below)!

$1 MILLION!!! New Goal: $1.5 Million. YouCaring.com/JJWatt #HoustonStrongA post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

We encourage everyone to help out in whatever way they can. Sending all our love to Texas!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Good, Bad, & AMAZING Celebrity Fan Tattoos!
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
Tallest Actors In Hollywood!
View Pics »
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Former 'Bachelorette' Emily Maynard Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4 — See the Pics!
See All Comments