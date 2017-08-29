Coldplay Pays Tribute To Hurricane Harvey Victims With New Song Houston — But Vows To Never Play It Again!

Doing what they can.

Amid the chaos in Texas following Hurricane Harvey's initial touch down, Coldplay penned a new anthem for those affected by the storm. The rock band premiered the track, titled Houston, during their recent show at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

However, don't expect the song to be added permanently to their set list, as Chris Martin told the crowd:

"This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas… This is a new song and we'll never play this again. It's a one-off and it's called Houston."

Be sure to take a listen to Houston for yourself (above). Warning: the song causes one to have feels.

