Corinne Olympios Opens Up For The 1st Time On TV About Being A 'Victim Of The Media' During Bachelor In Paradise Scandal

Corinne Olympios is finally sharing her side of the story.

As you know, shit hit the fan earlier this summer when production of Bachelor in Paradise was suspended for an investigation into a sexual encounter between Corinne and DeMario Jackson.

Speaking out for the first time since everything has blown over — and just before her one-on-one interview with Chris Harrison tonight as part of the new two-hour BiP episode — the reality star opened up to Good Morning America about the details of what happened and the backlash she received in the media.

As for why she's stayed so quiet up until now, the Miami native said:

"I have definitely taken my time to, you know, deal with everything, heal, and you know, I just felt, you know, laying low was really the best thing for me to do. So, I'm definitely doing better."

When asked about the incident specifically, Corinne confessed:

"I really don't remember much at all. I remember nothing from the situation and…it was just really unfortunate … I did drink too much. I definitely understand that. But I was also on a medication that severely blacks you out and impairs your judgment and messes with your balance. But I didn't know you were not supposed to drink on. And so I really just caused a horrible, horrible blackout. It was like I went under anesthesia and just woke up."

She added:

"I've seen some of the footage, yeah. And, obviously, I watched the first episode….It's like I'm watching not me. I'm watching someone else. I was, like, in shock."

Now, the TV personality is taking the appropriate steps to ensure her safety:

"I definitely am weaning off that medication. I don't want to be taking something that…you know, it was very scary what happened. I cut down the drinking. And…yeah."

We all remember when the controversial star released a very lawyer-y statement claiming to be a "victim" — which she now clarified as a "victim of the media" and not sexual assault:

"I was a victim of, you know, just being blown into the media and having people make these crazy, you know, assumptions and judgments about what happened that day. You know, I was really a victim of the media. All of a sudden people became an expert on the situation and what happened, and it's like, 'Well, I'm still trying to figure out what happened.' It was just horrible to deal with."

As for Jackson, Olympios said:

"I wish him well. There's no bad blood there. I wish him well. Always."

Watch Corinne give the full run-down (below):

EXCLUSIVE: @CorinneOly in her first live interview. What she says really happened on set of #BachelorInParadise. https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/2HbpyKdJb6

— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2017

Tune in tonight to see Olympios give a more in-depth at her experience tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

