Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bachelor Taylor Swift Britney Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Politik, Donald Trump, Business Blitz >> Donald Trump Is Milking The Fuck Out Of Hurricane Harvey!

Donald Trump Is Milking The Fuck Out Of Hurricane Harvey!

8/29/2017 5:41 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikDonald TrumpBusiness Blitz

no title

Donald Trump is making the most out of Hurricane Harvey!

The president flew down to Corpus Christi, Texas on Tuesday to speak to communities affected by the unprecedented flooding due to this weekend's natural disaster.

And because there's nothing more devastating than his ego, POTUS treated the disaster site like a re-election rally!

Related: Trump Purposely Pardoned Joe Arpaio During The Hurricane

Not only did he try to pump up a crowd of Texans, saying, "Thank you everybody, what a crowd, what a turn out!" – he did so wearing a hurricane-casual "USA" hat!

Sure, it looks patriotic at first glance… until you realize that the hat he's been modeling wearing in press ops, briefings, and speeches is also sold on his campaign website for a healthy $40.

Yup, 45 is literally using Harvey coverage as product placement for his re-election. Sounds about right!

[Image via Donald J. Trump/Twitter.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
The Trump Administration -- As Game Of Thrones Characters!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
10 Celebs Accused Of Cocaine Use!
View Pics »
« Previous story
This Teacher Turned Cardi B's Bodak Yellow Into A Rap About Geography, And Fired Her Students Up!
Next story »
Honoring Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey: Their Stories
See All Comments