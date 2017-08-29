Donald Trump Is Milking The Fuck Out Of Hurricane Harvey!

Donald Trump To Hurricane Victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."
Donald Trump in Texas today, to Hurricane Harvey victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."
LIKE IT'S SOME FUCKING CAMPAIGN RALLY!!!!!
This man is utter trash!!!!
Donald Trump is making the most out of Hurricane Harvey!
The president flew down to Corpus Christi, Texas on Tuesday to speak to communities affected by the unprecedented flooding due to this weekend's natural disaster.
And because there's nothing more devastating than his ego, POTUS treated the disaster site like a re-election rally!
Related: Trump Purposely Pardoned Joe Arpaio During The Hurricane
Not only did he try to pump up a crowd of Texans, saying, "Thank you everybody, what a crowd, what a turn out!" – he did so wearing a hurricane-casual "USA" hat!
Sure, it looks patriotic at first glance… until you realize that the hat he's been
modeling wearing in press ops, briefings, and speeches is also sold on his campaign website for a healthy $40.
Yup, 45 is literally using Harvey coverage as product placement for his re-election. Sounds about right!
[Image via Donald J. Trump/Twitter.]
Tags: business blitz, donald trump, hurricane harvey, politik
