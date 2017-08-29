Sorry Donald Trump! Secretary Of Defense James Mattis Freezes Transgender Military Ban!

Donald Trump To Hurricane Victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."
Donald Trump in Texas today, to Hurricane Harvey victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."
LIKE IT'S SOME FUCKING CAMPAIGN RALLY!!!!!
This man is utter trash!!!!
