Sorry Donald Trump! Secretary Of Defense James Mattis Freezes Transgender Military Ban!

As we reported, last week, Donald Trump moved forward with his transgender military ban, which he originally announced in a July tweet.

Fast forward to Tuesday, United States Secretary of Defense James Mattis is putting a freeze on the policy, and will allow trans soldiers to continue serving until further orders.

Matts said in a statement:

"Once the panel reports its recommendations and following my consultation with the secretary of Homeland Security, I will provide my advice to the president concerning implementation of his policy direction… In the interim, current policy with respect to currently serving members will remain in place."

The Pentagon will determine how (and if) transgender troops can serve, whether they will receive medical treatment, and how they will be discharged.

