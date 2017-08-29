Home Videos Photos Shop
Donald Trump To Hurricane Victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."

8/29/2017 4:20 PM ET | Filed under: Donald Trump

Donald Trump in Texas today, to Hurricane Harvey victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."

LIKE IT'S SOME FUCKING CAMPAIGN RALLY!!!!!

This man is utter trash!!!!

