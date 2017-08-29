Fifth Harmony Explain Their Shady VMAs Performance On Good Morning America & Perform He Like That — Watch!

Fifth Harmony couldn't go on Good Morning America on Tuesday and NOT talk about their MTV VMAs performance!

In case you missed it, the girls started off with a fifth body up there with them, who then jumped ship (above)! It wouldn't be hard to believe the foursome were throwing shade Camila Cabello's way with the way she left the band.

But they explained they were only making a declaration about the current state of 5H, as Ally Brooke explained:

"We wanted to show the world that 'hey, the FOUR of us ARE @FifthHarmony!'" - @AllyBrooke on their huge night at the @vmas #5HonGMA pic.twitter.com/zSHVpTa5oe

— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2017

Clearly it's a bit of a sore subject with the way they reacted to Lara Spencer's question.

On another note, the girl group also performed their new single, He Like That, after sharing their thoughts about Hurricane Harvey:

