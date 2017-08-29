Donald Trump To Hurricane Victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."
Donald Trump in Texas today, to Hurricane Harvey victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."
LIKE IT'S SOME FUCKING CAMPAIGN RALLY!!!!!
This man is utter trash!!!!
Do you ever find yourselves wondering about the Flavor Of Love stars??
Don't be ashamed, we're in the same boat. We mean, Flavor Flav gave us three perfectly trashy seasons of the VH1 hit — and two of those seasons starred reality TV icon Tiffany "New York" Pollard! BLESS.
Thus, we felt compelled to do a little digging in order to discover what the folks from FOL have been up to. Hunker down with some popcorn, because there is A LOT to catch up on.
Discover all the juicy info for yourself (below)!
CLICK HERE to view "Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?"
