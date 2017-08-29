Home Videos Photos Shop
Amal Clooney's Husband, George, Never Expected To Be The Parent Of Twins At 56 — 'You Always Have To Just Enjoy The Ride'

George Clooney

Life is quite different for George Clooney these days!

Not only is the longtime bachelor married to one of the most badass women in the game, but he's also a new parent to two adorable babies, twins Alexander and Ella!

Amal Clooney's husband joked to AP of the new additions to their household in a recent interview:

"I just have to clean the barf off of my tux. It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So it all works out."

He added:

"Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying."

As for his newfound responsibility, the 56-year-old actor said he's on double diaper duty:

"Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit. I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."

And no surprise here, but he couldn't help but gush about the human rights lawyer's hold on motherhood:

"She's like an Olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully."

We wouldn't expect anything less!

You can check out his full interview HERE!

