Honoring Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey: Their Stories

As Houston continues to get heavy rainfall and floodwaters rise, Hurricane Harvey is proving to be relentless in wreaking havoc on millions of people's lives.

These are their stories.

1. These police officers left no dog behind as they saved rescue pups from a flooded shelter:

This video of Hankamer, Texas police officers saving dogs from a flooded shelter will get you through your day. pic.twitter.com/wQHYBn9JzL

— Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 29, 2017

2. This viral photo shows residents of a Texas nursing home sitting waist-deep in flood waters as they waited to be rescued. We are happy to report that they are now "safe, warm, and dry":

Nursing home residents evacuated from Harvey flood waters https://t.co/jhK83Fz0D4 pic.twitter.com/g2DWUp7sNw

— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2017

3. Aaron Mitchell and his father had a tearful reunion after they were separated from each other during the storm:

4. This reporter helped a rescue volunteer evacuate an elderly couple, their daughter, and dogs into safety in a truly emotional moment:

A truly amazing moment on CNN ➝ https://t.co/roWhNDwJ85

— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 27, 2017

5. A Houston police officer lost his life trying to get to work during the flooding:

BREAKING: Police chief: Dive team has found Houston Police officer who drowned in #Harvey flooding - @MSNBC https://t.co/eA14AQPOK4

— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 29, 2017

6. This grandma was rescued by a courageous volunteer who swept her away on his Jet Ski:

7. This journalist flagged down a boat to rescue a truck driver whose cab was filling with water:

Incredible, watch as @BrandiKHOU flags down a rescue boat on-air, saving this truck driver's life https://t.co/EVvNbdt13k pic.twitter.com/3mYi9McniB

— Hayley Jones (@meetmissjoness) August 27, 2017

8. This image quickly went viral for obvious reasons:

I have an idea for replacing one of those statues… pic.twitter.com/v3zZzb1yFe

— FishingForTruth (@FishBlanc) August 27, 2017

9. This mom hopped in her boat and started saving lives like the super hero she is:

Y'all, my mom is just boating around Houston picking people up like it ain't no thang. This woman right here is my hero. pic.twitter.com/FDUqUj8c5a

— Abby Fogarty (@Rock_Hard_Abbbs) August 27, 2017

10. Watch (below) for a powerful look inside the animals displaced during the storm, and the volunteers working to rescue them:

Watch Houston's animals find safety thanks to the efforts of heroic rescuers in Hurricane Harvey https://t.co/ageME8i4wn pic.twitter.com/AIbQ2fwCuU

— TIME (@TIME) August 29, 2017

Text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross to help those in need.

