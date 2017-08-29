Home Videos Photos Shop
Honoring Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey: Their Stories

As Houston continues to get heavy rainfall and floodwaters rise, Hurricane Harvey is proving to be relentless in wreaking havoc on millions of people's lives.

These are their stories.

1. These police officers left no dog behind as they saved rescue pups from a flooded shelter:

2. This viral photo shows residents of a Texas nursing home sitting waist-deep in flood waters as they waited to be rescued. We are happy to report that they are now "safe, warm, and dry":

3. Aaron Mitchell and his father had a tearful reunion after they were separated from each other during the storm:

4. This reporter helped a rescue volunteer evacuate an elderly couple, their daughter, and dogs into safety in a truly emotional moment:

5. A Houston police officer lost his life trying to get to work during the flooding:

6. This grandma was rescued by a courageous volunteer who swept her away on his Jet Ski:

My friends grandmother being jet ski'd out of her living room in Houston

7. This journalist flagged down a boat to rescue a truck driver whose cab was filling with water:

8. This image quickly went viral for obvious reasons:

9. This mom hopped in her boat and started saving lives like the super hero she is:

10. Watch (below) for a powerful look inside the animals displaced during the storm, and the volunteers working to rescue them:

Text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross to help those in need.

[Image via CNN.]

