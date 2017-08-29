Donald Trump To Hurricane Victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."
Donald Trump in Texas today, to Hurricane Harvey victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."
LIKE IT'S SOME FUCKING CAMPAIGN RALLY!!!!!
This man is utter trash!!!!
We are beyond disturbed…
In a recent clip from Big Brother, contestant Jason Dent jokes about what he would do to housemate Kevin Schlehuber if Kevin put him up for elimination — he'd go and "fuck" his wife.
He might have been laughing about it, but that is a rape threat. And it's horrifying to see it happen with such zeal.
Related: Big Brother Contestant Won't Stop Shoving Her Fingers Up Houseguests' Asses
Oh. He also says he will "tie all [of Kevin's] daughters up and make them fucking watch."
Vomit.
Dent has also said he would hold down female housemate Raven Walton so the guys could take turns to "backdoor her."
When viewers heard Jason's horrible comments, they expressed their outrage on Twitter. See all the reactions (below):
@CBSBigBrother @whistlenut_ole Rape jokes are never funny! @whistlenut_ole #JasonDent #BB19 pic.twitter.com/ixYwxI0D3J
— Ann (@BBfanAnn) August 29, 2017
Jason Dent will never live this down. This shit you can't explain your way out of it, nor can #BBAlex for laughing & almost supporting it!
— Heather Redden (@hrgocowboyz1973) August 29, 2017
Jason Dent is not going to be able to clean that up with a "sorry". #BB19 https://t.co/PsT82Ko4Hu
— Sandra F Woodward (@KySandy) August 29, 2017
#BB19 Jason Dent, He is a despicable coward who has NO self respect, didn't defend Kevin once. And what he said about Kevin"s family!
— TeamPaul#BB19 (@kankaburbaley) August 28, 2017
Fuck Jason Dent
Piece of shit #BB19
— Jen O'Connor (@HerNamesJen) August 29, 2017
I don't watch Big Brother but Jason Dent is a vile piece of shit!
— Jazz Masterson 2.0 (@jazz_masterson) August 29, 2017
What the fuck is going on in that house?!
[Image via CBS.]
Tags: big brother, controversy, icky icky poo, jason dent, kevin schlehuber, reality tv, twitter
