John Legend Explains His & Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Challenge’ To Conceive As They Hope For More Kids!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a beautiful daughter, Luna, and it really sounds like the couple is ready for more!

The supermodel previously mentioned they were going to try for baby number two!

Now, John is backing up his wife in a Cosmo interview, elaborating on what it's like for them to conceive with the help of IVF. He explained:

"Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything. I think it's especially difficult when you can't conceive naturally. You want to feel like everything's working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it's not. I wouldn't say we can't conceive naturally, but I would say that it's enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help. We're lucky that we're living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too."

The power couple also pride themselves on openness in their marriage:

"There's no problem with openness in our relationship. You know Chrissy. She doesn't hold anything back! I'm quite reserved, but being with someone like her inspires me to be open about my emotions. She brings them out of me because she's so open about hers."

Like how John completely supports Chrissy wanting to drink less, as she mentioned in an interview earlier this month:

"We're always honest with each other, so we discuss everything that's on our minds. When she was thinking about how she wanted to drink less, we talked about it. I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together. Whenever she sets her mind to anything, I always tell her, 'I want to support you and help you do it.'"

Well it's no wonder everyone calls their marriage "goals," though the award-winning singer definitely doesn't aim to come off that way:

"I don't want to present myself as the 'perfect spouse' and I don't want to present our relationship as the 'perfect relationship' because I don't think anybody meets that definition. I think it's too much pressure to put on anyone. However, I don't mind being known as somebody who's devoted to their wife. I am devoted to Chrissy. And when I write about [my commitment to her], it's me being authentic. I think it should be cool to be a good partner, a good spouse, a good father, and/or a good parent. If I'm one of the people who helps make that cooler, I think that's great."

Aww!!

Just saying that is enough for us to pine over their relationship.

The 38-year-old didn't just talk about his wife with the glossy, but even admitted to losing his virginity at a young age:

"Just being around older people that were having sex, it felt like I had to catch up with everybody. I think a lot pressure when you're a [cisgender male] teen has to do with losing your virginity and negotiating relationships with women."

There was also the issue of "jock culture":

"[That] still seems to present in a lot of high schools, particularly in places like where I grew up, where football was so important and top athletes are usually the most popular guys on campus. When you're not that guy — and I was not that guy — it feels like your value isn't the same as theirs."

John sure proved them wrong!!

Read more of his interview about insecurities and masculinity HERE!

