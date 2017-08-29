Home Videos Photos Shop
The Kardashians Donate $500K To Hurricane Harvey Relief!

8/29/2017

They're putting their money to good use!

Celebs continue to spread the love to Hurricane Harvey victims by volunteering their time and putting their money to good use!

The Kardashians and Jenners are the latest to support the relief efforts by announcing they wired over $500K to the Red Cross and The Salvation Army on Tuesday, with both orgs splitting the amount evenly, according to TMZ.

In a tweet sent out earlier today, Kris Jenner revealed Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have all come together to help Houston:

Amazing!

Hope more and more people continue to donate what they can!

