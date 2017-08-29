Kathy Griffin Says Fuck Apologies!

Kathy Griffin is done apologizing!

We're not sure if she hit rock bottom or Donald Trump hit the tipping point of awful by defending white supremacists, but she is officially taking back her apology for the severed head photo!

After holding aloft a bloody, dummy POTUS head in effigy for a Tyler Shields photo shoot, people from all over said she crossed the line in even jokingly wishing the President harm.

All the backlash led Kathy to apologize for the violent statement in a tearful press conference. Well, no more.

In a new interview with Australia's Sunrise morning show, the comedienne officially withdrew her apology:

"I'm no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody. Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends — Debra Messing from ‘Will & Grace,' tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everybody. So, I have been through the mill."

Kathy went on to detail how all her shows were canceled after people sent death threats to comedy clubs, saying:

"These Trump fans, they're hardcore. They have robocalls. They're a minority, but they know how to act like they're a majority."

One host pointed out that those celebs she mentioned aren't Trump supporters, and that many Democrats decried the pic as going too far.

True, but Chelsea and Debra simply said they thought it was disgusting — they didn't send death threats to comedy clubs and get her fired…

Actually though, Kathy thinks no one is really offended by the photo — not even the interviewer asking the question! She hit back:

"No, you're full of crap, you know this. Stop this. Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing."

Atrocities she detailed to The Cut earlier in the week:

"President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert. He said there are some good Nazis, and he's kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I'm the one who has to continue to apologize?"

Too true!

What she did crossed a line for many people. But comparing her statement/joke/whatever, unfunny or offensive as you find it, to actually damaging our country and the future of its people?

At least she's a comic; her job is to make gross, immature statements. What's Trump's excuse??

Shine the spotlight back where it needs to be, gurl!

See Kathy's unapologetic interview (below)!

