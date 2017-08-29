Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Getting Harassed On Twitter By Fans Of Her Boyfriend's Football Team!

Poor Perrie Edwards!

It seems the Little Mix singer is doomed to a dark lining for every silver cloud that is another hot af celebrity boyfriend.

As you may know, Perrie is currently dating soccer player — sorry, UK fans, footballer — Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Arsenal winger is currently in talks to sign with rivals Chelsea after his contract is up.

Arsenal fans are absolutely HATING on the move — so much that Perrie is caught in the crossfire with a slew of negative comments on her Instagram pics.

They're even giving her the Taylor Swift snake treatment!!

See a sssample (below):

Luckily, Little Mix fans — who understandably had no idea what any of this was about at first — are coming to Pez's defense, commenting:

Perrie your queen and we love you. Don't listen to these ugly bastards.👑🌍😘😘 stop leaving hate bitch leave my queen alone The only snakes here are you guys, you all thanking perrie for being with Alex and making him "change" at first and now you're all hating on her like really ? Grow the fuck up, it was Alexs decision not Perries🙄

We just wish everyone had such great fans to defend against trolls!

