Mariah Carey Gets Some Help Singing Always Be My Baby From Her Forever Baby, Monroe!

8/29/2017 12:01 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteMariah CareyNick CannonCeleb Kidz

Mariah Carey

Sing it, Monroe!

While momma Mariah Carey has been traveling the country for the All The Hits tour, #DemBabies she shares with Nick Cannon have been right by her side — and often make their own special appearance onstage!

Most recently, the songstress' six-year-old daughter belted out one of her mom's most-iconic hits — proving that she will Always Be MiMi's Baby!

Watch the adorableness (below)!!

Looks like Monroe might be following in her famous mom's footsteps!

