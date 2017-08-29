Help is on the way, Hurricane Harvey victims!

Donald Trump and Melania Trump jetted off to Texas on Tuesday to aid those affected by this weekend's natural disaster -- only, they weren't exactly dressed for the occasion.

Especially FLOTUS, who drew comments on Twitter for looking more like she was going on a post-hurricane *photoshoot* than to an actual disaster site.

We mean, you're looking fly as usual, Mel -- but those stilettos make Bryce Dallas Howard's Jurassic World heels look like sensible footwear!

In her defense, the First Lady could have a very good reason to be wearing such high-fashion stems while going to help hurricane victims.

Maybe she doesn't want to get her heels wet? Maybe she wants the right line of vision while directing Secret Service to prop up any damaged confederate statues? Or maybe these are just her backup pair of Louboutins she doesn't mind getting tainted by water or the poor (ew!).

Twitter was ripe with theories, but mostly criticism over the model's wardrobe fail. See some funny reactions (below)!

[Image via Noah Gray/Twitter.]