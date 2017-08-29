Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bachelor Taylor Swift Britney Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Michael Buble, Party Poppin', Cancer, Celeb Kidz, Instagram >> Michael Bublé's Son Noah Celebrates His Fourth Birthday With A Spider-Man Themed Party Nine Months After Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé's Son Noah Celebrates His Fourth Birthday With A Spider-Man Themed Party Nine Months After Cancer Diagnosis

8/29/2017 12:44 PM ET | Filed under: Michael BubleParty Poppin'CancerCeleb KidzInstagram

Michael Buble

Who says you can't repeat themes?

Michael Bublé's son, Noah, rang in his fourth birthday over the weekend the same way he celebrated turning three — with a Spider-Man party — which totally makes sense because he is absolutely a super hero!

As you may recall, just nine months ago the little one was diagnosed with cancer, and we're happy to hear that his treatment is "progressing well."

Related: Michael Makes First Public Appearance Since Son's Cancer Diagnosis

His proud momma, Luisana Lopilato, documented the special celebration on Instagram (below):

Genia total!! @romifukseventos Quiero más se puede? Jaja #superproduccion #candybarA post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Amazing!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Watch Noah Cyrus Try To Outshine Miley Singing Billy Ray's Achy Breaky Heart In This Carpool Karaoke Preview!
Next story »
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff's New Song Might Be A Little Too Fresh — Watch Them Perform Get Lit LIVE!
See All Comments