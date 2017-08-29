Michael Bublé's Son Noah Celebrates His Fourth Birthday With A Spider-Man Themed Party Nine Months After Cancer Diagnosis

Who says you can't repeat themes?

Michael Bublé's son, Noah, rang in his fourth birthday over the weekend the same way he celebrated turning three — with a Spider-Man party — which totally makes sense because he is absolutely a super hero!

As you may recall, just nine months ago the little one was diagnosed with cancer, and we're happy to hear that his treatment is "progressing well."

His proud momma, Luisana Lopilato, documented the special celebration on Instagram (below):

Genia total!! @romifukseventos Quiero más se puede? Jaja #superproduccion #candybarA post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Amazing!

